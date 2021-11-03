Mark Wahlberg Proves He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad After Letting Daughter Do His Nails

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly

Mark Wahlberg is really nailing this fatherhood thing!

The Transformers star proved that there is nothing he won't do for his little girl. In a video posted on his Instagram, the 50-year-old actor showed off his latest look. "I thought Halloween was over," actor said as he held up his long black nails to the camera. "She got me again."

Proud of her work, Mark's 11-year-old daughter Grace leaned into the camera and giggled as her father showed off his fingers. While we're sure the nails aren't staying, it's cute to know that Mark is willing to do anything for his little girl. Even if that means taking a break from his extremely busy schedule.

In addition to Grace, Mark and his wife Rhea Durham, share children Ella, 18, Michael, 15, and 13-year-old Brendan. Little Grace often makes an appearance on his father's social media.