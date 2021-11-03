Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Mark Wahlberg Proves He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad After Letting Daughter Do His Nails

Despite his busy schedule, Mark Wahlberg still makes room for father-daughter time. See the nail transformation he received from his 11-year-old daughter.

Watch: Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly

Mark Wahlberg is really nailing this fatherhood thing!

The Transformers star proved that there is nothing he won't do for his little girl. In a video posted on his Instagram, the 50-year-old actor showed off his latest look. "I thought Halloween was over," actor said as he held up his long black nails to the camera. "She got me again."

Proud of her work, Mark's 11-year-old daughter Grace leaned into the camera and giggled as her father showed off his fingers. While we're sure the nails aren't staying, it's cute to know that Mark is willing to do anything for his little girl. Even if that means taking a break from his extremely busy schedule. 

In addition to Grace, Mark and his wife Rhea Durham, share children Ella, 18, Michael, 15, and 13-year-old Brendan. Little Grace often makes an appearance on his father's social media.

In Sept. the Joe Bell star posted a video of his little girl, after an equestrian competition. "Trying to give her some advice and a few tips but she doesn't need it!!," he captioned the post. "SHE ROCKS She and Daisy what a team." In the video, Grace sits on her horse and playfully nudges her father away as he tries to offer advice.

In July, the actor opened up about parenting in the public eye and making sure his children have their own paths.
 
"My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game," he told  Entertainment Tonight. I gotta sit in the car and watch." 

"At first I took it personally," he noted. "Because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too."

Is it time to give out the dad of the year award? 

