Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Engagement

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Before heading down the aisle, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are heading out for a night in New York City.

The actress and the screenwriter were spotted walking hand in hand in the Big Apple on Nov. 2. Stewart wore a black tweed coat over a pair of jeans and cropped sweater for the outing while Meyer donned a gray coat over a black sweater and gray tartan mini skirt.

This marked the couple's first sighting since announcing their engagement. Stewart broke the happy news during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier that day.

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," the Twilight alum said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."