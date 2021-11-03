JAY-Z Officially Joined Instagram—and He Already Has This Honor

Better late than never!
Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram. The recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee created an account on Nov. 2, to the delight of fans around the world. The Instagram handle @jayz features a throwback picture of the rapper before he became the global superstar that he is today.
Within five hours of activating his new profile, the rapper already amassed over 1 million followers. Currently, it sits at 1.6 million (and counting). Jay-Z's account even received an extra special follower: Beyoncé.
For years, the Queen has had an active Instagram account where the total of accounts she followed sat at zero. Now, the 40-year-old added her husband to that list, helping him again, make some sort of history.
Following in his famous wife's footsteps, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper only follows her. Jay-Z has a little social media savvy, as he added to his stories and grid. As of now, the mogul's page has only been used to promote his latest film, The Harder They Fall.
In his Stories, Jayy—who executive produced the film— posted a countdown to the movie, which hits Netflix and theatres on Nov. 3
While it's rare to see the "On the Run" rapper on social media, he did drop a couple surprise tweets after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Jay, who gave a speech at the ceremony, hopped on the social media site to give a few additional shout-outs.
"Thank you to everyone in that video package, I'm definitely gonna cry in the car," he wrote in one. In a follow up tweet, he thanked his mentor JAZ-O, who he forgot to mention on stage. "I'm my excitement, I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O," he wrote. "he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible. Thank you good man…ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again. Incredibly humbled by your love."
Hopefully he doesn't forget the login to his Instagram. If so, we're sure Beyoncé can help him with that!