JAY-Z Officially Joined Instagram—and He Already Has This Honor

Watch : Jay-Z's ADORABLE Reaction to Seeing Kelly Rowland

Better late than never!

Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram. The recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee created an account on Nov. 2, to the delight of fans around the world. The Instagram handle @jayz features a throwback picture of the rapper before he became the global superstar that he is today.

Within five hours of activating his new profile, the rapper already amassed over 1 million followers. Currently, it sits at 1.6 million (and counting). Jay-Z's account even received an extra special follower: Beyoncé.

For years, the Queen has had an active Instagram account where the total of accounts she followed sat at zero. Now, the 40-year-old added her husband to that list, helping him again, make some sort of history.

Following in his famous wife's footsteps, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper only follows her. Jay-Z has a little social media savvy, as he added to his stories and grid. As of now, the mogul's page has only been used to promote his latest film, The Harder They Fall.