Cardi B Shares Glimpse Inside Her Jaw-Dropping New York City Home

Watch : Cardi B's Jaw-Dropping Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is revealing her latest money move.



The Bronx native took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to share that she recently purchased a home in New York City—and understandably, couldn't be prouder.



"These days I don't just live one place, I'm everywhere due to my work," she captioned a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new place. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I'm soo proud of myself."



In the stunning pic, Cardi struck a pose while standing in the foyer, of which two parallel staircases lead to the second floor. And although the home appears to be unfurnished for the moment, it's clear that the property is gorgeous all on its own.



"I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are," the rapper added. "Regardless of work." The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and her husband Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, have two children together: 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 1-month-old son.