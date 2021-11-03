Bachelorette's Michelle Young Eliminates "Snake" Ahead of Rose Ceremony After She's "Manipulated"

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

A onetime front-runner on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette has quickly wilted.

During the ABC dating show's Monday, Nov. 2 episode, things took a turn between the series lead and Jamie Skaar, the lucky recipient of her first one-on-one date last week.

Although they shared an instant bond, Jamie appeared to be heading into treacherous territory when he told Michelle toward the end of last week's episode that the men in the house had widely discussed whether she had a previous relationship with Joe Coleman. However, the men were floored to learn of the accusation and adamantly denied the claim, with Jamie remaining mum about having started the drama.

On tonight's episode, Jamie was clearly surprised when Brandon Jones got the group date rose over him. At the end of the date, viewers saw Jamie appear to pull a producer aside and then criticize Michelle's actions.

"The challenging part with Michelle right now is that she's basically just in f--king spring break mode," the biotech CEO complained. "It's a little bit of a turnoff."