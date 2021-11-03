Here's The Truth About Those Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Whenever Kylie Jenner shows off new bling, engagement rumors are not far behind.
That's exactly what happened on Tues, Nov. 2, when the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a pair of matching rings that Travis Scott gifted her and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
After Kylie posted a picture of herself and her mini-me flashing their iced out hands, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but to notice that the soon-to-be mom-of-two was also wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger.
Between the bauble and Travis calling Kylie his "wifey" this summer, it's no surprise that some assumed that the pair are heading down the aisle. However, a source tells E! News that the "speculation is not true at all."
"They are not engaged," the insider says of the couple.
While Kylie may not be currently sporting an engagement ring, jewelry experts tell E! News that the diamond ring she received from Travis does hold a sweet meaning.
According to Jenny Luker, the president of Platinum Guild International USA, the jewelry piece appears to be "matching Toi et Moi rings," which are typically given as sentimental presents "because it symbolizes the union of two people."
Danielle Leeann Chin, a diamond stylist at Ultimate Diamond, adds that the ring style is "representative of any type of love and everlasting bond, such as that between family—especially mother and daughter."
The guild president estimates Kylie's platinum ring has between 10 and 12 carats of diamonds and costs about $300,000. Stormi's treasure, on the other hand, likely has between two and five carats and costs around $40,000.
Ahead of the arrival of their second child together, Kylie and Travis have been spending some quality time with Stormi—including hitting the pumpkin patch for some fall fun. Most recently, the trio celebrated Halloween by dressing up as a family.
While Kylie opted for a black cat costume and Stormi went trick-or-treating as an adorable mermaid, Travis embraced his spooky side by channeling Halloween villain Michael Myers—scary mask and all. Alongside a family photo of their celebrations, Kylie wrote on her Instagram, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."
There's still some time before Kylie and Travis welcome the newest addition to their family, but Stormi is more than ready to be a sibling. Kylie told Vogue during a "73 Questions" video that the tiny tot is "very excited to be a big sister."
E! News has reached out to reps for Kylie and Travis for comment on the engagement rumors.