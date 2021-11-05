We Tried the Viral TikTok #Whitedots Eyeliner Hack That Promises to Hypnotize Men

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If the eyes are the window to the soul, then TikTok's latest viral beauty hack is a floodgate waiting to be opened.
There's a new eyeliner trend taking the social media platform by storm thanks to influencer Michelle Diaz, who frequently shares makeup tutorials and relationship advice.
While it's hard to reinvent the wheel in the eyeliner category—Graphic liner? Been there. A cat-eye? A staple—Michelle claims that drawing four white dots around your eyes is the key to helping you find love.
More specifically, the TikTok creator promises that the eyeliner trick, dubbed #whitedots, will "hypnotize" men.
"I'm telling you, you're gonna hypnotize every single man that just looks at your face," she shared in one video, discussing the power of the beauty hack. "They really do add such a twinkle to your eye and make you look so cute."
In a separate video, she claimed, "This little trick is going to make him fall in love."
If you want to try the trend out, all it takes is four simple steps.
After applying your makeup to your heart's desire, take a white eyeliner and place a dot around your eyes: One in the inner corner, one in the outer corner, one underneath your lower lash line and one between your eyelid and eyebrow—the two center dots should align with your pupils.
Now, the real question is does the hack really work?
When testing it out for myself, the reactions I got from men ranged from "it's cool, but it's not an everyday look" to "the dots of white eyeliner look weird." For some, the beauty trend eventually grew on them. Others also mentioned that it did, in fact, draw attention to the eyes. But ultimately, the consensus was that it was a bit much.
Despite my experience, many TikTok users have had success with the eyeliner trend.
"I DID THIS TONIGHT AND I KID YOU NOT EVERY GUY THAT CAME UP TO ME COULDN'T STOP LOOKING," one person wrote in all caps in a comment to Michelle. Another person told the influencer that they went on a date and "this man was like I can't stop looking at you. He loved it so much and even asked where I got the inspiration from."
Whether or not the white dot trend will actually help you find love, one thing is certain: It's a fun way to play up your makeup look.
With that, shop a few white eyeliners below so you too can achieve the TikTok hack.
Maybelline TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil in Polished White
Whether you plan to work your charm at the club or hope to have a meet-cute at the park, know that Maybelline's TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil will last through any occasion. The water- and smudge-proof formula promises to stay on for up to 36 hours.
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Snow
The Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner has won many beauty awards for a reason: It glides on like butter, lasts all day and, most importantly, its fine-tip allows for extreme precision. With one flick, you'll be ready to conquer the world...and a few hearts. Fun fact: Michelle revealed that she prefers to use a liquid liner to create her white dot look.
Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner in Aura
If it's good enough for Lady Gaga, it's good enough for us! Celebrity stamp of approval aside, the Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner will easily add a pop of color to your eyes with its intense pigment. Plus, this product was made with artistry in mind, so it's the perfect tool to test out the white dot trick.
