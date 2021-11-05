We Tried the Viral TikTok #Whitedots Eyeliner Hack That Promises to Hypnotize Men

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If the eyes are the window to the soul, then TikTok's latest viral beauty hack is a floodgate waiting to be opened.

There's a new eyeliner trend taking the social media platform by storm thanks to influencer Michelle Diaz, who frequently shares makeup tutorials and relationship advice.

While it's hard to reinvent the wheel in the eyeliner category—Graphic liner? Been there. A cat-eye? A staple—Michelle claims that drawing four white dots around your eyes is the key to helping you find love.

More specifically, the TikTok creator promises that the eyeliner trick, dubbed #whitedots, will "hypnotize" men.

"I'm telling you, you're gonna hypnotize every single man that just looks at your face," she shared in one video, discussing the power of the beauty hack. "They really do add such a twinkle to your eye and make you look so cute."