2021 People's Choice Awards
Raisins in Mac and Cheese? This Controversial Recipe Has the Internet Up in Arms

Another month, another viral TikTok recipe! A new cooking tutorial that features cheese, milk, pasta and... raisins is drawing out all sorts of opinions online.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 03, 2021 12:18 AM
TwitterFoodViralViral VideoTikTok
If you thought people were very passionate in the chocolate chip vs. raisin cookie debate, wait until you hear about this eyebrow-raising macaroni and cheese dish involving the divisive dried fruit, which has the Internet all riled up.

Just like the salmon sushi bowl that went viral on TikTok last month, a new cooking tutorial has captured our attention online. While we all know savory-and-sweet is a powerful flavor combination that pleases even the most pickiest of eaters (peanut butter and jelly FTW), a new recipe shared by one particular TikTok user involving milk, cheese, pasta and—yes, you're reading this correctly—raisins is drawing out all sorts of reactions.

According to Graca Walters, whose TikTok account @texykitchen1 boasts more than 1.7 million followers, adding raisins to mac and cheese is "the best." She wrote in the caption of a video posted on Monday, Nov. 1, "My husband said he's never had a better mac and cheese than when he was in Georgia. So I had to prove to him that nobody can compete with me."

So, what does this controversial take on the classic dish involve? Per the video, it all starts out with a chunk of cheddar, some dried elbow macaroni, milk and shredded mozzarella in a baking dish. After baking it, raisins and breadcrumbs are added into the mix before a second round in the oven.

photos
Stars' Favorite Foods and Drinks

The TikTok video has been viewed more than 3.7 million times and, to say the least, people had a lot of feelings about it.

TikTok

"Did you just put raisins? Hell no hell no," one TikTok user wrote in the comments section, while another said, "That was looking super tasty before you added the raisins."

The cooking video made its way onto Twitter, where one person called the dish an "abomination." 

"Excuse me. Calling the police. We can't be doing this. Say it with me: RAISINS. DO. NOT. GO. IN. MAC.AND. CHEESE!" a second user quipped.

While it seems that many aren't loving the combo of dried grapes and cheesy pasta, this isn't the first time we've seen the unusual pairing. After all, Drake recently celebrated his 34th birthday with a multi-course dinner that included macaroni and cheese with—you guessed it—raisins, as well as other toppings like capers and sundried tomatoes.

The jury is still out if he's a fan of this particular recipe though.

 

