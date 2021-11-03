Why Jodie Comer Is Embracing Killing Eve's End

Watch : Jodie Comer Holds Tight to Her Emmy Trophy

Much like Villanelle, Jodie Comer wants to end things on her own terms.

The actress has perfectly played the assassin with an addiction to fashion, knives and a woman named Eve for three seasons on the AMC thriller Killing Eve. While the network is putting the characters in a final resting place after new episodes air in 2022, it is not necessarily a stab in the back according to the performer.

In the December issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, Jodie spoke candidly about the final season of the show that made her famous. "I'm trying not to think about it too much, honestly," she admitted. "It's sad, you know? I've been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door."