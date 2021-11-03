Why Jodie Comer Is Embracing Killing Eve's End

Much like Villanelle, Jodie Comer wants to end things on her own terms.
The actress has perfectly played the assassin with an addiction to fashion, knives and a woman named Eve for three seasons on the AMC thriller Killing Eve. While the network is putting the characters in a final resting place after new episodes air in 2022, it is not necessarily a stab in the back according to the performer.
In the December issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, Jodie spoke candidly about the final season of the show that made her famous. "I'm trying not to think about it too much, honestly," she admitted. "It's sad, you know? I've been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door."
The inextricably linked lives of operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and professional killer Villanelle (Jodie) have taken viewers on an epic cat and mouse game ever since the series first debuted in 2018.
Jodie's Emmy-winning performance has been nothing short of brilliant, as well as a vehicle for the performer to expand her portfolio from TV to blockbuster films. Her most recent role this summer saw her transition to the big screen opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy. Was the daring move to expand her resume perhaps inspired by her most famous character to-date?
"There are so many layers to Villanelle," she reflected in the magazine, which also honored her with the Editor's Choice award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021. "She's multifaceted and you can't really pin her down. She's instilled a sense of fearlessness in me. Through playing her, I've had to shed my own self-consciousness."
Jodie has since taken on another powerful performance playing a medieval feminist in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.
"I'd always told myself there are television actresses and there are film actresses," she concluded. "I'd made up this story in my head that film was totally different, and it isn't at all."
For all updates surrounding Killing Eve's final season, click here