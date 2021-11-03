E! Shopping Editors All Swear By This $34 Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but we feel naked without putting on some lipstick before leaving the house. As a result our purse is always filled with multiple lipsticks, glosses and balms to keep our pout looking fresh wherever the day takes us.

Among the many lip products we can't live without, we always reach for Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, and so does the rest of the E! shopping team! According to Charlotte Tilbury's website, one Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution lipstick is sold every 2 minutes.

Why is the lipstick so popular, you ask? Well for starters it's the most perfect nude-pink shade that is universally flattering and long-lasting. Not only does it give your pout a pop of color, but it makes your lips look hydrated, smooth and totally kissable.

The angled square tip also allows for precise, mess-free application even in those moments when you're in a hurry to get Zoom-ready.

If you're in need of a new everyday lip shade, scroll below to score our favorite lipstick for yourself!