Penn Badgley's Birthday Cake Is Basically a Shrine to His You Character

Oh, hey, you. It's your birthday? Well, this calls for a cake befitting the name of Joe Goldberg.

Penn Badgley celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, Nov. 1, with a fresh tart of his own. And his special birthday cakes obviously had to honor his murderous character from You, after season three dropped two weeks ago.

The actor's wife, musician Domino Kirke-Badgley, took to her Instagram Story to reveal the multiple fruity birthday tarts she gave to Penn for his big day.

The custom confections by baker Stacy-Ann Douge were shaped like the number "35" and covered with berries, pomegranate seeds, flowers, figs, gold flakes, French macarons and other decadent goodies.

But the real showstoppers were the edible toppings: pictures of his You character in action, including images of Joe in a baseball cap and snooping out from behind a corner to spy on his next victim.

Domino's desserts also recreated posters of the show, featuring co-star Victoria Pedretti, who plays baker Love on the Netflix series. Needless to say, it seems Penn's birthday treats came straight from the display cases of her beloved bakery, A Fresh Tart.