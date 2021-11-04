The Sexy Season 2 Trailer for 12 Dates of Christmas Will Get You on the Naughty List

Watch : Kardashian Christmas Drama Perfect for the Naughty List

Looks like HBO Max put up the mistletoe early this year.

The holidays are coming and another season of the Natasha Rothwell-narrated dating competition series is exactly what we put on our Christmas list. HBO Max just released the trailer for season two of 12 Dates of Christmas, and things are already heating up as three new singles search for their special someone to bring home for the holidays.

Everyone is asking Santa for something different this year, as season two's Markelle Smith is "looking for the feeling [he] had with his ex," Danny Escalante is trying to find "a girl to settle down with" and Amanda Grace Jenkins is searching for a "nice girl that also has a naughty side."

This season, which premieres Nov. 25, the three leads will be sent potential love interests until they find their holiday plus ones. An endless supply of attractive singles? Talk about the perfect Christmas gift.