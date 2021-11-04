The Sexy Season 2 Trailer for 12 Dates of Christmas Will Get You on the Naughty List

Looks like HBO Max put up the mistletoe early this year.
The holidays are coming and another season of the Natasha Rothwell-narrated dating competition series is exactly what we put on our Christmas list. HBO Max just released the trailer for season two of 12 Dates of Christmas, and things are already heating up as three new singles search for their special someone to bring home for the holidays.
Everyone is asking Santa for something different this year, as season two's Markelle Smith is "looking for the feeling [he] had with his ex," Danny Escalante is trying to find "a girl to settle down with" and Amanda Grace Jenkins is searching for a "nice girl that also has a naughty side."
This season, which premieres Nov. 25, the three leads will be sent potential love interests until they find their holiday plus ones. An endless supply of attractive singles? Talk about the perfect Christmas gift.
From hot tub make out sessions to a whole lot of tequila shots and even more tears, it looks like season two will be nothing short of drama.
Plus, Markelle announces that he "must say goodbye" to everyone, followed by another voice saying that they "feel like they made the wrong choice." What is going on? We need answers.
12 Dates of Christmas, executive produced by show runners Pip Wells and Kimberly Goodman, saw a proposal in season one thanks to the swoon-worthy couple Chad Savage and Kate Steinberg. Guess you could say they were ornament to be.
Will the trio find love in time for the holidays? We can't wait to find out on Nov. 25.
In the meantime, watch the new trailer above. Oh, and don't forget to check out the exclusive scoop on the season two cast here.