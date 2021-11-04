Why Sophia Culpo and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Are Worth Rooting for This Season

Watch : Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

The ruling on the field stands: Sophia Culpo has fallen in love with football.

As the NFL season continues, the 24-year-old model and fashion designer is closely following the entire New York Jets team. And after going Instagram official with the team's wide receiver Braxton Berrios this past Valentine's Day, Sophia now appreciates the sport in a whole new way.

"He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him," Sophia exclusively shared with E! News. "My dad and my brother of course loved football…so we definitely grew up with football games on in the background. I just never really paid too much attention to it and now that I have to understand what's going on, it's very fun! I actually really enjoy watching the games and I love going to his games. I've come a lot way."

Throughout the season, Sophia has been spotted at stadiums cheering for her boyfriend while rocking green-and-white team colors.

And while she's one of Braxton's biggest cheerleaders from the sidelines, it's their quality time away from the football field that may be most special.