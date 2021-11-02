Aimee Song Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Jacopo Moschin

Aimee Song is going to be one stylish mom!
The 33-year-old fashion influencer announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin.
In a video shared on Instagram, Aimee was seen kissing Jacopo in front of the famed Duomo of Milan church before rubbing her growing baby belly. She captioned the clip alongside an emoji of a black heart, "Made in Italy, coming soon…"
She also shared a tease of the baby announcement on her Instagram Story, calling her pregnancy "the biggest thing that's happened to me yet." Aimee continued, "Omg, I'm SO NERVOUS!!!!"
She added in a separate video that she and photographer Jacopo, who she met six years ago while on a trip to Morocco, are "so excited" for their baby on the way.
In true blogger fashion, Aimee has been busy documenting her journey to motherhood.
According to YouTube video released on the same day as the baby announcement, Aimee found out about the pregnancy in June. At the time, the Capture Your Style author had surprised Jacopo with the news by showing him not one but two positive pregnancy tests—leaving the dad-to-be completely at a loss for words.
"I've always pictured myself being a parent," Aimee explained in the video, "even though I couldn't picture myself getting married. I've never been one of those people who pictured their wedding dress. I've never even pictured what an engagement would be like, but I always felt like I would always be a mom."
Aimee went on to explain that she and Jacopo weren't really "trying to have a baby," though they'd had "conversations about baby and future." She added that the pregnancy "happened so easily without planning."
The 16-minute clip also showed Aimee and Jacopo at an ultrasound appointment, where they heard the little one's heartbeat for the first time, and talking about what led to their decision to start a family. The process involved a lot of self-reflection.
"Earlier this year, Jacopo and I were at crossroads on whether we want to continue our relationship or not," Aimee revealed. "I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I told Jacopo I wanted to have children, but Jacopo was always unsure."
She said that Jacopo warmed up to the idea of kids after the couple went through some "intense therapy."
"I was afraid of the kind of father I could be to my kids," Jacopo said, explaining that his "nomadic" life that may not provide a stable enough foundation for a family. "I wanted to have a good experience, not a bad experience. I've seen so many people having bad experiences with family and kids and so on. So that was a worry for me."