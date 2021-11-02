Ryan Reynolds Gives "Genius" Wife Blake Lively a Sweet Shout-Out While Accepting Award

Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe nailed his speech.
On Monday, Nov. 1, the Deadpool actor stepped out in style to attend The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the MOMA in New York City. Ryan, who was honored as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator, shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Blake Lively—with whom he shares daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
"I want to thank my wife, Blake," the actor gushed. "She is a genius, she is a renaissance woman and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed."
In true Ryan fashion, he threw in a joke and quipped that the last half of his shout-out to Blake sounded "like a police report."
Humor aside, the Free Guy star admitted that he was humbled to be recognized by the publication.
"Thank you to The Wall Street Journal," he said. "To be in this room with these honorees, let alone whatever category this is, is just completely and utterly insane."
Other honorees included Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X and Lewis Hamilton to name a few.
Ryan took a moment to also thank his team for their dedication, saying, "I want to thank my team and Maximum Effort. I'm lucky enough to work with people who honor the idea that you can't make anything great without enthusiasm. I know how lucky I am to have that."
Maximum Effort is the star's film production and digital marketing agency.
He also expressed his gratitude for his team at the Group Effort Initiative—a nonprofit that he and Blake created to give BIPOC more opportunities in the entertainment industry—who he said, "worked their f--king asses off in the last year-plus."
The Green Lantern star recently spoke to WSJ. Magazine for its November 2021 issue and explained that he pushes himself professionally, which has affected his mental health.
"I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew," he shared. "I think maybe it's just that Canadian sensibility: 'Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.' I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes."
He continued, "I fixate on things. That's sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at a perfect right angle for so many years."
Last month, Ryan told his Instagram followers that he was going to take "a little sabbatical from movie making." In May, toward the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, the actor revealed that he has suffered from anxiety his entire life.
The outlet reported that the A-lister is working on his mental health with meditation and mindfulness.
"You want to tick boxes sometimes," he explained. "So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I'm fully embracing and living that right now. It's been amazing."