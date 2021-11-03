Ludacris’ Holiday Gift Guide Proves That He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad

We interviewed Ludacris because we think you'll like his picks. Ludacris is a paid spokesperson for Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts/ Moose Toys and the founder of KidNation. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are approaching which means that a lot of us will be giving back, planning events, and shopping. If the latter sounds like a daunting task, don't worry. Just let Chris "Ludacris" Bridges help you out. The rapper has this gift shopping thing down pat with years of experience choosing thoughtful presents for his wife Eudoxie Bridges and his daughters. The Fast & Furious star told E! News, "My favorite thing about the holiday season is being home with family. Nothing brings me more joy than spending time with my girls."
The multi-hyphenate dished on his partnership with Moose Toys' Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts and his company KidNation in addition to sharing his holiday gift recommendations for everyone on your list from babies to teenagers to wives. Girl dads, take notes (and click "add to cart").
E!: Tell us about your partnership with Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts.
L: "Puppy Love" is a new song I produced with my company KidNation in partnership with Moose Toys for kids to sing along with as they play with their Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts. Music is a proven and powerful education tool and as a dad, I know kids love singing to a good song and pick up on the message it delivers. "Puppy Love" teaches kids compassion for animals, responsibility and caring for their plush pet.
E!: What are some good gift recommendations for grade-school girls like your daughters Cai and Cadence?
L: The best gift is the gifts that give all year long and with KidNation, your kids are not only entertained throughout the year but learn valuable lessons. The perfect gift is KidNation's platform (kids ages 3-11). Also, all the KidNation gear is great for the kids.
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts! Shave, Reveal and Style, Plush Rescue Pet
Ludacris explained, "Kids want fun toys obviously but for me, I like to find a way to drop a lesson on my daughters whenever possible. That's why this new Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts is at the top of my holiday gift list. The experience of rescuing and nurturing a young pup is an invaluable lesson in empathy. Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts are available on Amazon."
These toys are available in pink, purple, and blue.
E!: What should we buy for teenage girls and young adults, like your daughter Karma, for the holidays?
L: Getting gifts for teenagers can be tough, you can never go wrong with a good workout outfit. Anything bright like Set Active x Revolve. I've also learned teenagers can never have too many beauty products and the gift sets are always a win.
Set Active X REVOLVE Ribbed One Shoulder Sports Bra & Leggings
Ludacris chose this workout set in the color Petal, but it's also available in a pretty brown color for anyone who favors neutrals. The one-shoulder sports bra is double-lined for a worry-free workout and it's made from ribbed SCULPTFLEX fabric that is super supportive and stretchy. And, of course, you can't forget about the matching leggings.
Kosas Eye Candy Brow Gel, Mascara and Limited Edition Exclusive Eyeshadow Set
Ludacris suggested this $35 gift set (valued at $62) as a great present. This Kosas set provides everything you need to create your quick everyday eye makeup look. The kit has the Air Brow Clear + Clean Lifting Treatment Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect, The Big Clean Longwear Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara, and the Second Eyelight in Strobe. And, yes, these are all full-size products.
Sol de Janeiro Venus Rising Set
Ludacris picked the Sol de Janeiro Venus Rising Set as another option. This hair-loving collection of products repairs damaged hair and combats dryness and frizz. This set has a $60 value and contains shampoo, conditioner, hair treatment mask, and a mini Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.
Lalo First Bites Starter Kit
E!: What's a good gift for babies, like your daughter Chance?
L: "Anything to make the parents life easier is the perfect baby gift Lalo is great for gifts because it's all the essentials for little ones in the kitchen. The starter sets are a good gift option and they're BPA free, non-toxic, and you can toss in the dishwasher."
This set is also available in green and blue.
E!: Do you have any under $50 suggestions for shoppers on a budget?
L: You can't go wrong with a beanie from Madhappy.
E!: What are some dad gift ideas that you would suggest for our shoppers?
Now that people are traveling again, the Italic Weekender Nylon Duffel Bag.
E! You've celebrated plenty of holidays with Eudoxie, do you have any advice on how to keep gift giving fresh and thoughtful for a spouse?
Ludacris shared his three different gift-giving routes along with product suggestions below.
Aurate Birthstone Bracelet
"Something really meaningful, like jewelry that she'll have forever and be able to pass down to our kids. Aurate has birthstone bracelets you can stack with each of our children's birthstones," Ludacris suggested.
Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-fi
The actor continued, "The other route is the practical route. I love a good gadget and a perfect gift is simplehuman sensor mirror hi-fi, which links to your phone and has hi-fi speakers."
LDMA High Sculpt Brief
"If your lady is sporty and sexy, I recommend getting her LDMA underwear. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for the ladies, and something they will actually wear and love," Ludacris said.
E!: What's a good gift to bring a host/hostess for a holiday party or family get-together?
L: A Caraway apron and/or a Caraway Cookware set.
Caraway Linen Apron
This linen apron is lightweight, sturdy, and full coverage to catch any mess that comes your way. It has an adjustable neck strap, deep front pockets to hold spices and utensils, and a hanging loop for easy storage. There are three stylish colors to choose from.
Caraway Cookware Set
This cookware set is free of chemicals. The ceramic-coated set includes a frying pan, sauce pan, saute pan, dutch oven, and storage containers for each pan and lid. There are six beautiful colorways to choose from.
Sunwink Variety Tonic Pack
"Another good one is Sunwink tonics they are plant-based and you can also use them as mixers, great for entertaining," Ludacris suggested for a host gift.
If you're looking for more holiday gift recommendations, here are all the items $50 and under from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list.