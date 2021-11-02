Are You Ready for It? Taylor Swift to be a Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live for the 5th Time

Watch : Taylor Swift Dazzles at 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Event

We need to calm down, because we're so excited for Taylor Swift's latest gig!

On Nov. 13, the singer will make an impressive return as a musical guest to Saturday Night Live. The Grammy-winning artist will share the stage with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who is set to host for the first time. Performing on SNL is a gig that Taylor knows all too well, as her slated Nov. 13 appearance marks the Love Story singer's fifth time as a musical guest.

We're guessing that Taylor's visit to the long-running NBC sketch series will be part of her promotion for her re-recorded Red album. Known as Taylor's Version, the album will be released on Nov. 12 and is part of a series that challenges the now outside ownership of her vintage masters.

The singer did not hold back in 2019 when she spoke out about the acquisition of her masters by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings from Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group.