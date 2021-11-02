Meet Lynn Chen, Grey's Anatomy's New Head of Plastic Surgery

Watch : Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors

Grey Sloan Memorial just gained a new full-time employee.

That's right, ABC has confirmed to E! News that Lynn Chen has been given a recurring role on Grey's Anatomy for season 18. Chen, who originally appeared as a guest actor, will be staying on the Emmy-award winning show as Dr. Michelle Lin, the head of plastic surgery, who '"teaches by doing, and relies on the residents' abilities to keep up with her," according to the character description ABC provided to Variety.

With a nationwide physician shortage thanks to the pandemic, the team at Grey Sloan Memorial was eager to bring on Dr. Lin, who was a candidate to replace Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But after performing a surgery, she turned down the job offer, arguing that the residents were not at the level she required. After some some reassurance from Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), she finally accepted the role.