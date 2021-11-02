See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Matching Diamond Rings From "Daddy" Travis Scott

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Sizzling Silhouette Pic

What's better than one piece of new bling? Two!

Mommy-daughter duo Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster flashed their latest pieces of jewelry, gifts from Travis Scott , for the camera in a photo posted on Nov. 2. "daddy got us matching rings," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the pic, in which the 24-year-old shows off her iced pointer finger as she holds onto her 3-year-old daughter's hand. Stormi shows off her version of the ring—and her adorable green nails—on the same finger.

Making sure the world got a close-up, Kylie shared a Boomerang on her Instagram stories of the ring and its two massive diamonds. Kylie's big sister and Stormi's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, couldn't believe her eyes. "Daaaaammmmmnnnnn," the Good American founder wrote in the comments. "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!"

That's not the only piece of bling on that hand. Kylie revealed a glimpse of a gold band on that finger but didn't give any deets.

Kylie's ring reveal comes days after she, Travis and Stormi celebrated their final Halloween as a family of three.