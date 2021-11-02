Sister Wives' Christine and Kody Brown Break Up After More Than 25 Years Together

Longtime loves Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more.
The couple, whose relationship has been featured on the TLC show Sister Wives, recently announced the split through separate statements posted to their individual social media accounts.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," an image posted to Christine's Instagram account on Nov. 2 read. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
The two, who have been together since March 1994, have six children together: Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.
"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody shared in his own Instagram post on Nov. 2. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
Christine, 49, and Kody, 52, were first introduced to TLC audiences when the series, which follows the life of a polygamist family, premiered in September 2010. In addition to Christine, Kody has also been in long-term relationships with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn.
Kody and Meri legally tied the knot in 1990, three years before the two welcomed a second spouse, Janelle. Christine joined the family a year later and Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, became his legal spouse in 2010. Kody's family has moved from Utah to Las Vegas to Arizona in recent years. Altogether, Kody is a father to 18 children.
Christine reportedly sold her Arizona home less than a month ago for $700,000.
News of Christine and Kody's breakup comes about six months after the couple celebrated 27 years together.