Nick Jonas Jokes He'll Need Therapy After Jonas Brothers Family Roast Humiliation

Watch : Jonas Brothers GRILL Each Other on Netflix Roast

Preparing for the worst.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are gearing up for the premiere of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast next week, but before Netflix drops the one-hour comedy special—set to feature sketches, songs, games and special guests—hear what the trio had to say about it on E! News' Daily Pop.

Host Justin Sylvester kicked off the exclusive backstage conversation by asking who managed to talk them into the roast, but at that point, they couldn't think about anything other than what they were about to endure.

"We should find them and fire them," Kevin joked, prompting Joe to tease him about his apparent post-roast plans: "Kevin's flying straight out. I feel like whatever roast he has prepared must be really good because he's afraid to face us."

As for Joe's own fears, he's less worried about Justin's notion that an ex-girlfriend or two could make a surprise appearance—"Bring it on, I don't give a s--t," he quipped—and more afraid to feel the comedic wrath of his wife, Sophie Turner.