No One Wants to Win a 2021 People's Choice Award More Than Kandi Burruss

Watch : Kandi Burruss - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

It's safe to say the reality star's 2021 is one for the books!

The excitement is palpable for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss following news of her Reality TV Star of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards.

"First of all, let me just say, I'm so excited that they even considered me, but I need you! I need you to vote for me!" she exclaimed exclusively with E!'s Backstage Pass. "I feel like I've been doing this thing for so long that can I get a little something to walk away with?" the Grammy award-winning songwriter joked with a laugh.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man Broadway producer is nominated for Reality TV Star and the race is tighter than ever among the nominees. Burruss will go head-to-head with Erica Mena, Joe Amabile, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.