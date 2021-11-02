No One Wants to Win a 2021 People's Choice Award More Than Kandi Burruss

It's safe to say the reality star's 2021 is one for the books!
The excitement is palpable for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss following news of her Reality TV Star of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards.
"First of all, let me just say, I'm so excited that they even considered me, but I need you! I need you to vote for me!" she exclaimed exclusively with E!'s Backstage Pass. "I feel like I've been doing this thing for so long that can I get a little something to walk away with?" the Grammy award-winning songwriter joked with a laugh.
The Thoughts of a Colored Man Broadway producer is nominated for Reality TV Star and the race is tighter than ever among the nominees. Burruss will go head-to-head with Erica Mena, Joe Amabile, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
"I need something from all my hard work, all the years that I've put into reality TV," Burruss shared reflecting on her booked and busy year. "Please vote for me. Tell all of your friends to vote for me and spread the word."
Kandi joked when asked about the fierce competition among the other nominees, "Every year! The Kardashians win every year! When I see them on the list, I'm like, 'Ahh what's the point?'"
The Real Housewives of Atlanta is also nominated for the Reality TV Show of 2021 with 90 Day Fiancé, Bachelor In Paradise, Below Deck, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
If Kandi and RHOA are your pick, then you can help the former Xscape singer possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now!
Voting is now open so head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now!
But hurry, you have until Nov. 17!
Thoughts of a Colored Man is now open on Broadway.