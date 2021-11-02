Tracy Morgan Chokes Up Recalling How His Daughter Inspired Him to "Fight" After Near-Fatal 2014 Crash

Watch : Tracy Morgan Pays It Forward in His Hometown for Thanksgiving

Tracy Morgan is counting his blessings, especially those closest to his heart.



Back in June 2014, the comedian was involved in a near-fatal accident when a Walmart tractor-trailer struck Morgan's minibus from behind on the New Jersey Turnpike. Now, the 30 Rock alum is reflecting on how grateful he is for his family, and particularly his 8-year-old daughter, Maven.



"She's very close to me," the actor explained during the Nov. 2 episode of Today. "We're very close. That's my baby." Referring to Maven's upcoming guest appearance on her dad's TBS sitcom, The Last O.G., Morgan added, "She's my greatest costar ever. Ever."

The 52-year-old actor became emotional as he recalled the accident. "She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck," he explained about Maven. "People don't just come out of comas—I had to fight. I knew I had to be here for her. I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."