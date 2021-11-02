Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Kristen StewartPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Tracy Morgan Chokes Up Recalling How His Daughter Inspired Him to "Fight" After Near-Fatal 2014 Crash

Seven years after Tracy Morgan was involved in a near-fatal bus accident, the comedian is opening up about one of the biggest inspirations behind his recovery: his little girl, Maven.

By Kisha Forde Nov 02, 2021 6:33 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAccidentsTracy MorganCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Tracy Morgan Pays It Forward in His Hometown for Thanksgiving

Tracy Morgan is counting his blessings, especially those closest to his heart.
 
Back in June 2014, the comedian was involved in a near-fatal accident when a Walmart tractor-trailer struck Morgan's minibus from behind on the New Jersey Turnpike. Now, the 30 Rock alum is reflecting on how grateful he is for his family, and particularly his 8-year-old daughter, Maven.
 
"She's very close to me," the actor explained during the Nov. 2 episode of Today. "We're very close. That's my baby." Referring to Maven's upcoming guest appearance on her dad's TBS sitcom, The Last O.G., Morgan added, "She's my greatest costar ever. Ever."

The 52-year-old actor became emotional as he recalled the accident. "She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck," he explained about Maven. "People don't just come out of comas—I had to fight. I knew I had to be here for her. I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."

photos
Famous Freak Accidents

As a result of the crash, Morgan was placed in a two-week coma and was wheelchair-bound for five months. Morgan's close friend and comedian James McNair was killed in the accident.

Morgan added that more than seven years after the tragedy, he feels "great" and "fortunate" for where he is today.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

The actor is also dad to adult sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid, whose mom is Morgan's ex-wife, Sabina Morgan. Maven's mom is Megan Wollover, who Morgan split from in July 2020 after five years of marriage.

"For my sons and my daughter, I just want to leave a legacy," Morgan noted. "When I'm long gone, I want them to go to my star in Hollywood and say, 'That's my grandpa' ... And they can build on top of that."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

4

Blake Lively Shares Topless BTS Photo From Halloween Transformation

5

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name