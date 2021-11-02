Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" By Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding

Mother of the bride has taken on a whole new meaning.
Kathy Hilton made her reality TV debut as the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but the multi-tasking mama has now become more than just a supporting star on daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock docu-series, Paris in Love, premiering Nov. 11.
"I'm in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I'm exhausted," Kathy exclusively joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as she is."
And, some of that "full-time job" has been managing Paris' soon-to-be husband, Carter Reum. While Kathy loves the "groom-zilla," she quipped that Carter has almost become overwhelmed with wedding planning.
"In the beginning, he was all over the place," Kathy exclusively explained. "I call him an octopus. He's got his hands in everything. But I could do this wedding with my hands tied behind my back and that mask on."
Plus, a first look at the trailer for Paris in Love showed Carter and Kathy butting heads. Kathy tells Paris in the teaser, "This is like, my wedding too. He just needs to stay in his lane."
Will Paris make it down the aisle?
Paris in Love premieres on Peacock Nov. 11. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)