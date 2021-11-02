Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Kristen StewartPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" By Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 02, 2021 6:09 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsParis HiltonExclusivesReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsShowsDaily PopPeacockNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

Mother of the bride has taken on a whole new meaning. 

Kathy Hilton made her reality TV debut as the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but the multi-tasking mama has now become more than just a supporting star on daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock docu-series, Paris in Lovepremiering Nov. 11. 

"I'm in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I'm exhausted," Kathy exclusively joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as she is." 

And, some of that "full-time job" has been managing Paris' soon-to-be husband, Carter Reum. While Kathy loves the "groom-zilla," she quipped that Carter has almost become overwhelmed with wedding planning. 

photos
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

"In the beginning, he was all over the place," Kathy exclusively explained. "I call him an octopus. He's got his hands in everything. But I could do this wedding with my hands tied behind my back and that mask on." 

Plus, a first look at the trailer for Paris in Love showed Carter and Kathy butting heads. Kathy tells Paris in the teaser, "This is like, my wedding too. He just needs to stay in his lane."

Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

Will Paris make it down the aisle? 

Watch the full interview above to see Kathy washing her hair in her kitchen sink, plus hear her beauty tips!

Paris in Love premieres on Peacock Nov. 11. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

4

Blake Lively Shares Topless BTS Photo From Halloween Transformation

5

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up