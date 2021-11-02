Why People Are Calling The Love Trap the Squid Game of Dating Shows

Putting the trap in Love Trap.
Channel 4's new dating show starring Too Hot To Handle's David Birtwistle is sending the Internet into a tizzy thanks to its jaw-dropping elimination technique. The Love Trap, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. GMT on Channel 4, follows David as he courts a number of women, not realizing that not all of the ladies are available. Some of the participants are competing for the chance at a cash prize—and David must figure out who is actually there for the right reasons (a.k.a his love).
So what happens when David decides that one of the contestants is, indeed, a love trap? Well, as seen in a viral clip that's taken the Internet by storm, the eliminated contestant is dramatically dropped through a trap door. Yes, you read that correctly.
The first person to experience this shocking elimination is a contestant named J'Harie. When J'Harie is, erm, released from the show, she, David and the rest of the contestants look beyond shocked—and we don't blame them.
Before you panic, we do want you to know that J'Harie survived the drop and even revealed that she is indeed a love trap. In a different scene, J'Harie admits, "I am actually in a relationship. I have been with my partner for the last six years...We actually conjured up this whole kind of lie together, because what we really wanted was money for a mortgage."
Ruthless, right? So it's no wonder the Internet has been fascinated by this whole competition—and are comparing it to Netflix's survival drama Squid Game.
One Twitter user hilariously wrote, "Dating show but make it Squid Game."
Another shared the elimination scene and added, "Squid Game 2: Love Trap."
For those who haven't watched Netflix's global phenomenon, the series follows a group of strangers struggling with debt—played by Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Oh Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae and more—who agree to play games from their childhood in the hope of winning a large sum of money. Unfortunately, there's a lethal twist to this situation, as those who fail or falter during the games are killed off.
Thankfully, Love Trap's eliminations aren't deadly, just brutally embarrassing. Even The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon is captivated by Love Trap and commented on J'Harie's exit in his Oct. 27 monologue.
He quipped, "It's just like The Bachelor, but instead of being escorted out in a limo, they were taken away in an ambulance."
Watch the viral moment for yourself above.