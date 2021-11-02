Why People Are Calling The Love Trap the Squid Game of Dating Shows

Watch : "RHOP" Reunion, Clothed & Afraid & UK's "Love Trap"

Putting the trap in Love Trap.

Channel 4's new dating show starring Too Hot To Handle's David Birtwistle is sending the Internet into a tizzy thanks to its jaw-dropping elimination technique. The Love Trap, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. GMT on Channel 4, follows David as he courts a number of women, not realizing that not all of the ladies are available. Some of the participants are competing for the chance at a cash prize—and David must figure out who is actually there for the right reasons (a.k.a his love).

So what happens when David decides that one of the contestants is, indeed, a love trap? Well, as seen in a viral clip that's taken the Internet by storm, the eliminated contestant is dramatically dropped through a trap door. Yes, you read that correctly.

The first person to experience this shocking elimination is a contestant named J'Harie. When J'Harie is, erm, released from the show, she, David and the rest of the contestants look beyond shocked—and we don't blame them.