2021 People's Choice Awards
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominee TOMORROW X TOGETHER Have a Special Message for Their Fans

By Jake Thompson Nov 02, 2021 6:20 PM
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Thanks Fans for 2021 PCA Nom!

It's all smiles for Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

"Recently, we've been nominated for The New Artist of 2021 by the People's Choice Awards," Soobin—the band's lead singer—announced as the group erupted into applause in this exclusive video shared with E! News. 

Their enthusiasm is nothing short of contagious when the "Anti-Romantic" singers learned of their New Artist of 2021 nomination at this year's 2021 People's Choice Awards. After a live performance, the group clad in matching white dress shirts and Halloween-themed fake blood took a moment to share their joy and thank their dedicated fans. 

"We're super excited! Huge thanks to everyone for helping us get here today," Huening Kai shared while sporting platinum blonde bangs. 

"Congratulations to us and of course to you more," Taehyun added with a smirk. "This nomination is for all of us." 

The "Blue Hour" singers are in competition for the crown with a fierce roster of breakout performers. The other seven artists nominated for New Artist are 24kGoldn, Bella Poarch, Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi.

2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Country Artists

"You are all love and motivation," Yeonjun revealed with a giant smile. "We are happy to share this moment with you today."

"Remember to vote if you can and were excited to bring you more and more great music," Beomgyu added with giddiness. "And once again, bye!"

If TOMORROW X TOGETHER are your choice, then you can help the gang possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now!

Voting is now open for the award show and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform to make your voice heard. So, head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now! But hurry, you have until Nov. 17!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

