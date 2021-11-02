Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals the Family Cat Is Missing: "We Are All So Upset"

As the investigation continues into what happened on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust, his family pleads for their pet’s safe return.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 02, 2021 5:24 PMTags
PetsAlec BaldwinCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since Fatal Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is asking for the public's help after her family's cat went missing.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the best-selling author shared a photo of her pet, who appears to have vanished without a trace.

"We can't find our cat, Emilio," she wrote. "If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar."

Hilaria added, "The local police know, so if you find him, please contact them."

The news comes as Hilaria tries to support husband Alec Baldwin as he processes a tragedy on the set of his recent movie, Rust. On Oct. 24, police confirmed to E! News that the actor "discharged" a prop gun on his latest movie set, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director Joel Souza.

In two separate social media posts soon after the incident, both Alec and Hilaria spoke out about it and sent their best wishes to the victims involved.

photos
Pets Who Found Their Forever Homes During COVID-19

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec stated on Twitter. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Instagram

Hilaria added, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her Son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec," she wrote online. "It's said, ‘There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."  

With production on the film suspended indefinitely, officials continue to investigate what happened on set. Nobody has been charged with a crime.

Over the weekend, Hilaria and Alec came together to celebrate Halloween with their children. And while times may be challenging for Mom and Dad, they tried their best to give their kids a special holiday.

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

2
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

Instagram

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria wrote. "Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart." 

As for the family's missing pet, back in July, Hilaria shared a photo of her 13-month-old son, Eduardo, playing with the cat. "In case you need to see babies and kittens today," she wrote. "Yup, the end: 5th child gets to put cat toy in mouth."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

2
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

4

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

5

See Khloe Kardashian & True Get Into Halloween Spirit Amid Quarantine