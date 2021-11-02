Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals the Family Cat Is Missing: "We Are All So Upset"

Watch : Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since Fatal Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is asking for the public's help after her family's cat went missing.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the best-selling author shared a photo of her pet, who appears to have vanished without a trace.

"We can't find our cat, Emilio," she wrote. "If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar."

Hilaria added, "The local police know, so if you find him, please contact them."

The news comes as Hilaria tries to support husband Alec Baldwin as he processes a tragedy on the set of his recent movie, Rust. On Oct. 24, police confirmed to E! News that the actor "discharged" a prop gun on his latest movie set, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director Joel Souza.

In two separate social media posts soon after the incident, both Alec and Hilaria spoke out about it and sent their best wishes to the victims involved.