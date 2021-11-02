Sara Ramirez Teases Her "Dynamic" Role in the Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : "Just Like That" Teaser Shows Carrie & Big Kissing

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have found their fourth for And Just Like That....

And the new character is bringing some much-needed diversity to the show. In a recent interview with Out for the Out100 edition, actor Sara Ramirez, who uses she/they pronouns, proudly discussed their trailblazing new role for the Sex and the City reboot. Specifically, Ramirez will be portraying Che Diaz, the first nonbinary character in the franchise's history. So what else do we know about Che? Well, the new addition is a stand-up comedian and podcast host. But that's not all we know...

As the performer described in their interview, the new character is "smart and funny and dynamic." They added, "And I've been told sexy." It is the Sex and the City revival after all.

Yet Ramirez, who now acts opposite original SATC stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, is no stranger to taking on roles that represent equality. In fact, this upcoming performance in And Just Like That... will not be the first time that they play an LGBTQ+ character.

Ramirez is likely best known for their role as Callie Torres in ABC's hit show Grey's Anatomy, where they were one of the first actors to play a bisexual character in American TV.