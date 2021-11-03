Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Wish Kendall Jenner Happy Birthday: See the Sweet Shout-Outs

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has one more reason to celebrate: It's her birthday!

The model turned 26 on Nov. 3, and her loved ones shared sweet b-day wishes for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

"Mommy" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram, "Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!"

Kris added, "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!!"