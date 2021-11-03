Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Wish Kendall Jenner Happy Birthday: See the Sweet Shout-Outs

Watch: Kendall Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has one more reason to celebrate: It's her birthday!

The model turned 26 on Nov. 3, and her loved ones shared sweet b-day wishes for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

"Mommy" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram, "Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!"

Kris added, "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!!"

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Kendall commented on Kris' post that her mom's beautiful b-day tribute made her "emotional," and the throwback pics captured her "truest self" horseback riding.

 

Kim Kardashian gushed over "beautiful soul" Kendall on Instagram Stories. "My baby Kenny, you are the cutest, prettiest human soul alive," the SKIMS founder wrote. "You actually aren't real, you['re] so perfect. Happy birthday @kendalljenner, I love you to infinity and beyond."  

Kendall's supermodel BFF Gigi Hadid posted a video from the Met Gala, captioning, "Wishing you the happiest birthday and year wenny! @kendalljenner I love youu. Hey monkey."

Khloe Kardashian gave a special shout-out to her "sweet, beautiful" little sister that makes "life feel like magic."

With a series of throwback pics and videos, Khloe captioned, "Kendall, you are one of the most loyal, rare and gentle souls I've ever known. Your spirit is glittering gold, you're magnetic, inspiring, you bring a joy that's so infectious, people always want more of you...I love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take away the magic that is you. The quirks that make you so freaking fabulous!"

Khloe added, "No matter how old you get, I will always be here to validate your dreams, support you in all that you do, love you madly more and more every day. I will give you the love you so freely give to me...May you be spoiled rotten by everyone who knows you today and every day!" 

And, Kylie Jenner penned an ode to her BFF sister: "Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend! I wouldn't want to walk through life with anyone else. I love you forever horsegirlkj." 

Just this past year, Kendall launched her 818 tequila line, marked her one-year anniversary with NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker and made her return to the runway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From jet-setting to Italydouble dating with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin during a tropical vacation and channeling Audrey Hepburn at the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall has proved that 2021 is her year. 

Kendall's empire has also grown, announcing she is the creative director of FWRD on Sept. 1 in addition to walking the catwalk for the most coveted Fashion Week shows.

Kendall has called the fall her most "favorite time of the year," cozying up to Olympian Devin to also celebrate their back-to-back birthdays, with Devin turning 25 on Oct. 30. "Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Kendall captioned an Instagram tribute

It seems like these twin flames will keep on burning long after their jack-o'-lanterns have gone out! 

In honor of Kendall's birthday, relive her best style moments below. 

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Canne-Canne Girl

Kendall looks like a delectable bite in this multicolored deep-v-neck Versace number. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Cut It Out

The accents on the dress, the pulled back hair, the pose—how much more life could the model and this Atelier Versace gown give us? 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Fresh & Fun

In taking a step on the edgy side, the model went for a chic smokey-eye look in a black Balmain set paired with silver pumps. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Elegance

Nothing but a total bombshell the Jenner is in this navy blue Vivienne Westwood gown. 

Venturelli/Getty Images for FENDI
The Lady in Red

This model is nothing but chic sporting this multi-colored fur throw, a red shorts and top set by Fendi paired with a smoking hot red lip. Kendall just turned up the heat for sure! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Simple & Chic

Looking like a total vision in white, the star graced Hapar's Bazar event in this gorgeous Calvin Klein gown. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
All About That Lace!

Safe to say this model shut down the MTV awards this year in these striking DSquared2 heels and high-low Balmain dress. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Dark Glam

The star kept it sexy and simple this night in this oval hemline dress by Oriett Domenech paired with black heels and a chic high bun hairstyle.

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
