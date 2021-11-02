See Kim Kardashian Dish on "Fun Night" With Pete Davidson, Kanye West & Pals in Resurfaced 2019 Video

Remember when?
The Internet was quick to react after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands and enjoying a night out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm last week on Friday, Oct. 29. However, a source close to the SKIMS founder exclusively told E! News that the pair are strictly friends.
Kim and Pete have even hung out before, along with her ex, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), as they celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday with Timothée Chalamet in Jan. 2019.
Several social media users have pointed to the occasion over the past few days, retweeting Kim's photos of the dinner and resurfacing both Kim and Pete's separate interviews that mentioned it at the time.
For her part, Kim was asked about the celebration during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."
Said documentation included the infamous Twitter photos that fans are now retweeting. However, at the time, it was Kim's own friends that were sent into a frenzy.
As she told Jimmy Fallon two years ago, "I got more DMs from my friends—from my gay friends, from my straight friends—everyone asking me about Timothée and Pete."
Months later, in April 2019, Pete was asked about the same birthday dinner on The Tonight Show, and he ended up telling a hilarious story about getting stuck with the bill.
According to the Saturday Night Live cast member, he thought the outing was just going to include Kid Cudi and his manager, so he arrived early to put down his card and "buy my boy a birthday dinner."
Pete wasn't worried when fellow "skinny" dude Timothée showed up, but Kim and Ye arrived, and the rapper supposedly asked they be moved to a room in the back and ordered "stuff that's not even on the menu."
Everything worked out, though. "It actually wasn't as bad as you think," Pete said, "but it's not like it's Applebees."
He even described Kim and Ye as "the cutest couple ever" and "very, very sweet."
Amid speculation following the recent Halloween weekend sighting of Kim and Pete, the source close to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News that they are pals who will most likely continue to spend time together as they've been enjoying each other's company.
"They're friends and she thinks he's really fun and funny," the insider said. "They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual."