See Kim Kardashian Dish on "Fun Night" With Pete Davidson, Kanye West & Pals in Resurfaced 2019 Video

Remember when?

The Internet was quick to react after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands and enjoying a night out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm last week on Friday, Oct. 29. However, a source close to the SKIMS founder exclusively told E! News that the pair are strictly friends.

Kim and Pete have even hung out before, along with her ex, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), as they celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday with Timothée Chalamet in Jan. 2019.

Several social media users have pointed to the occasion over the past few days, retweeting Kim's photos of the dinner and resurfacing both Kim and Pete's separate interviews that mentioned it at the time.

For her part, Kim was asked about the celebration during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."