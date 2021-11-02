Harry Styles Gives Golden Advice to Exes Who Attended His Concert Together

Watch : Harry Styles REVEALS "Watermelon Sugar's" NSFW Meaning

Harry Styles may know a thing or two about sugar, but he also has words of wisdom when things are, well, not so sweet.



Harry's Love On Tour concert series has been making waves with every stop, but it was his Harryween show in NYC on Oct. 31 that truly raised the bar.

After reading a fan's sign aloud that read, "I came with my ex for you," the singer said, "I have questions. First of all, why is that for me? I think it might be for you," adding with a laugh, "It's OK!" Harry also gained a little intel on the former couple when the woman revealed that they'd broken up just two weeks prior, after dating for seven months.



"You know…It's very nice that you guys are here together," he continued. "It's very mature. It's very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, 'We like each other a lot.'"