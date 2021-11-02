Scott Disick Embraces "Boats n Hoes" During Breezy Miami Vacation

Scott Disick is living life in the fast lane—115 mph, to be exact.
The single Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off his speedy boat-captaining skills on Nov. 1, with a series of Instagram Stories during his Miami vacation. "Boat life," Scott captioned a selfie. "One of the reasons I love life."
Scott split with model Amelia Hamlin on Sept. 7, following alleged Instagram DM drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker. Amid reports of how Scott is handling the engagement news, the Talentless founder jetted off to Miami for a vacation following Halloween.
The father of three also posted a portrait of him driving the boat, writing, "Boats n hoes." The Step Brothers reference was a callback to Lord Disick's previous "boyz night" excursion with sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, on Oct. 28.
Now, Scott shared a new pic of Mason looking like a mini adult over dinner. "Best things in life r free," Scott joked as Mason chowed down on a pasta dinner.
Since Kourtney's engagement to Travis was made public on Oct. 17, Scott has been focusing on spending time with his kids. A source told E! News that Scott "will always care for Kourtney" no matter where life takes them. "She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."
And although Scott will "always be part of the Kardashian family," he has apparently been "feeling low" following the engagement news, according to a source.
To lift his spirits, Scott has been helping Reign, Mason and Penelope, 9, get into the holiday spirit as the family enters a new era.
