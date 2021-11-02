Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Dune Premiere in London

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share he tested positive for COVID-19 “right after” the Oct. 15 premiere on Dune. But, as he told fans, “I’m doing fine.”

Jason Momoa is assuring fans he is on the mend.
 
Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" the Oct. 15 premiere of his film Dune, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and more.

"There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot of alohas from people," he said in a since-expired video on Instagram Stories, noting that he is "camped out" at home in the U.K. with friend and professional skateboarder Erik Ellington. "And who knows? But either way, I'm doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love."
 
In addition to his London press tour, Jason has been spending time across the pond filming the sequel to his 2018 Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for a December 2022 release. While wife Lisa Bonet has stayed stateside, their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, joined him on the red carpet in late September for the No Time to Die premiere in London.

And although the actor has had an impressive resume, the 42-year-old admitted Dune proved to be the greatest challenge yet.

"I'd say this film probably scared me more than any film I've ever been on," Jason recently told Unilad. "It wasn't necessarily the role; it's more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols…these actors on this movie are the ones I look up to. I'm working with everyone I've ever wanted to work with."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

