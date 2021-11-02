Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Dune Premiere in London

Watch : Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl"

Jason Momoa is assuring fans he is on the mend.



Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" the Oct. 15 premiere of his film Dune, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and more.

"There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot of alohas from people," he said in a since-expired video on Instagram Stories, noting that he is "camped out" at home in the U.K. with friend and professional skateboarder Erik Ellington. "And who knows? But either way, I'm doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love."



In addition to his London press tour, Jason has been spending time across the pond filming the sequel to his 2018 Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for a December 2022 release. While wife Lisa Bonet has stayed stateside, their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, joined him on the red carpet in late September for the No Time to Die premiere in London.