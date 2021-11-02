Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Tommy Dorfman Joins Meadow Walker For Her Edgy Return to the Red Carpet After Star-Studded Wedding

A little over a week after confirming her marriage, Meadow Walker wowed in her first red carpet appearance alongside 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. See the stunning pic.

By Kisha Forde Nov 02, 2021 12:39 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetPaul WalkerCelebrities13 Reasons Why
Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

There are countless reasons why you need to see Meadow Walker's return to the red carpet.
 
A little over a week after the 22-year-old model confirmed her marriage to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, Meadow stepped out in style for her first red carpet appearance since the big day. On Monday, Nov. 1, she and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman were among the star-studded list of celebs who attended the WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Award ceremony.
 
For the special occasion, Meadow rocked a bright red Jason Wu Collection off-the-shoulder minidress, paired with pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, matching pink purse and Tiffany jewelry as her accessories. As for Tommy's ensemble, she wore a show-stopping black, oversized Junya Watanabe gathered-sleeve blazer, paired with a graphic T-shirt, black fishnet stockings and black boots.
 
The annual award ceremony, which was held this year at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, honored eight pioneering talents (of which each will be featured on a cover of the magazine's November Issue, set to hit stands on November 13).

photos
Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

Honorees included Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Lewis Hamilton, novelist Colson Whitehead, Fendi designer Kim Jones, sculptor Maya Lin and the TV show Sesame Street.
 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

2

See Khloe Kardashian & True Get Into Halloween Spirit Amid Quarantine

3

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

Although Meadow is no stranger to red carpet appearances, this would be the first one since she tied the knot with Louis in October. After some speculation online, the model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to share sweet black-and-white footage of their special day on the beach.
 

The happy couple's close guest list included Paul's close friends and Fast & Furious co-stars, including Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel. Vin, who is also Meadow's godfather, walked the model down the aisle during the touching ceremony.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

2

See Khloe Kardashian & True Get Into Halloween Spirit Amid Quarantine

3

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

4

Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Break Up

5

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview