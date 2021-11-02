Josh Brolin Reflects on "Living Better" for His Kids While Celebrating 8 Years of Sobriety

Watch : Why Josh Brolin Calls Himself a "Control Freak"

Josh Brolin is living his best life.

The 53-year-old actor reflected on eight years of sobriety in a moving Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 1, thanking his wife Kathryn Boyd as well as those who've supported him throughout his journey. Sharing a throwback selfie, Brolin began in a lengthy caption, "Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you."

"Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else," he continued. "Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists."

Brolin went on to credit Boyd, whom he married in 2016, for being there for him during both his "toughest hour" and "greatest joys."

According to Brolin, his wife celebrated his sobriety milestone today by leaving a sweet note in his truck alongside a photo collage of their children, whom the Dune star said were "created" as a result of his decision to get sober.