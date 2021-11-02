Vote Now

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Queen Night

Dancing With the Stars gave viewers plenty to love while paying tribute to the band Queen. See which performer sadly bit the dust, and find out everyone's scores.

By Ryan Gajewski Nov 02, 2021 2:04 AMTags
The Dancing With the Stars contestants may have been under pressure this week as the finale nears, but with the show paying tribute to Freddie Mercury, there's no question that viewers got rocked. 

On Monday, Nov. 1, the ABC competition show celebrated Queen Night, and each remaining pair performed two dances to songs from the seminal rock band. This included Jimmie Allen performing to "Somebody to Love," JoJo Siwa dancing to "Body Language" and Olivia Jade strutting her stuff to "Fat Bottomed Girls." 

Suni Lee, who fell into the bottom two last week for the first time, attempted to bounce back with "We Will Rock You." Unfortunately, she had been battling a stomach illness all week and wasn't able to remain onstage for the judges' feedback following her performance, which Carrie Ann Inaba still referred to as "amazing."

For everyone's second dances of the night, the contestants were split into groups of three celebs to see who would pick up bonus points. The biggest recipient was Olivia, who nabbed four extra points for the foxtrot relay. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Celebrates Horror Night

Fans and judges alike got a shocker when JoJo landed in the bottom two this week, and she was joined by The Miz. The judges unanimously chose to save JoJo, meaning that WWE star The Miz won't get to be a DWTS champion, my friends.

Keep scrolling to see all the scores from the entire season. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points

Total: 273 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point

Total: 261 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 38 points plus four bonus points

Total: 260 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 36 points plus two bonus points

Total: 257 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 38 points 

Total: 256 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point

Total: 251 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 32 points plus two bonus points

Total: 230 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 34 points plus two bonus points

Total: 228 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 32 points

Total: 235 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 32 points

Total: 198 out of 270

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

