All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 03, 2021 3:54 AMTags
Bachelorette Fashion Details Episode 3ABC/Craig Sjodin

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note. Michelle Young addressed rumors that she and Joe Coleman had a relationship prior to filming. She wasn't sure who she could trust, but the show must go on, right? This week, Michelle went on a Top Gun-themed group date, a one-on-one date with Rodney Mathews, and another group date with some poetic elements.

Of course, there was a lot of drama, but we are also starting to see some strong love connections form. And, of course, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our screens with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.

Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Nike, Intermix, Neiman Marcus, Paige, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Zappos, Saks Fifth Avenue, ba&sh, Nordstrom, Orchard Mile, Farfetch, 7 For All Mankind, Dick's Sporting Goods, Blue Nile, Couture Candy, and Schutz.

read
All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2 Fashion
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The third episode of the season kicked off with a Top Gun themed group date . The stars of Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were on hand to host, hand out some nick names for the guys, and ask them some questions. Michelle totally nailed her pilot-inspired look, rocking a khaki, long-sleeve romper along with some black leather, lace-up combat boots.

Alexis Leigh Romper

This khaki romper was perfect for flight school, but it also exudes some safari chic vibes, which makes it a great brunch look. It has a smocked waist and buttons at the front. Thankfully, this ensemble has pockets, making it just as functional as it is fashionable.

$392
Revolve
$392
Neiman Marcus

Paige Bailey Boot- Black Leather

A pair of black combat boots is a must-have for a woman's wardrobe. Yes, they are a bit pricey, but you can wear these with anything, from a pair of joggers, to jeans, and, of course, with a romper like we saw on the show. These boots are made from black leather with a very on-trend lug sole. They're adorned with a gold buckle detail.

$428
Bloomingdale's
$428
Revolve
$428
Paige
ABC

Michelle ditched the romper for the group date after party. She rocked a black, lace bodysuit along with a black, leather skirt.

Cami NYC The Anne Lace Bodysuit

We can't find that leather skirt (yet), but we did track down the black lace bodysuit from the after party. This corset-inspired bodysuit has a sweetheart neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize the fit to your comfort. You can easily dress this up for a date night or you can go for a more casual outfit by rocking this with a pair of ripped jeans. It's also available in navy blue at Saks Fifth Avenue.

$298
Revolve
$298
Saks Fifth Avenue
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle and Rodney's one-on-one date kicked off with Rodney running around without any clothes on (per the date card instructions, of course), but Michelle looked super fashionable for their solo time. She wore a red and white floral print wrap-around crop top along with some white shorts and a pair of white, leather sneakers (which we also saw last week during the classroom date).

And, if this top looks familiar, you probably recognize it because Natasha Parker wore it during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise during her date with Dr. Joe Park.

ba&sh Wink Backless Top

This backless top has a print that you can wear all year round. You can rock it with the matching skirt in the warmer months or pair it with some jeans and boots in the fall.

 

$245
ba&sh
$245
Bloomingdale's
$295
Matching Skirt

Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneaker

These low top white sneakers are just such an essential for all "It" Girls. You really can rock these white leather shoes with practically any ensemble for that girl-next-door level of coolness.

 
$100
Amazon
$100
Nordstrom
$100
Revolve
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn perfectly coordinated their white ensembles. Tayshia dazzled in a white long-sleeve top with high-waist khaki shorts, brown heeled sandals, and a heart-shaped necklace. Kaitlyn looked sophisticated with a white blazer over a crop top.

Intermix Billy Floral Embroidered Wrap Blouse

 

This bohemian, long-sleeve top is embroidered with floral details throughout. The wrap blouse has puffy sleeves and a tie at the waist.

 

$198
$139
Intermix

RE/DONE 70s High-Rise Denim Shorts

These high-rise shorts are made from khaki wash denim. They have pockets and the frayed hems give these shorts a more relaxed vibe than the typical khaki shorts.

$195
$89
Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco led the second group date of the night, encouraging the guys to express their feelings for Michelle by writing and sharing original poems. Michelle wore a white, short-sleeve romper with a red bralette underneath. She accessorized the outfit with a black belt, yellow drop earrings, and some all-white sneakers.

7 For All Mankind Welt & Button Romper

This white romper epitomizes utility chic. It's made from twill fabric with some subtle stretch and accented with gold, decorative buttons. 

 

$258
$103
Bloomingdale's
$258
$150
Zappos
$258
$155
7 For All Mankind

Nike Air Force 1 '07

It doesn't get any cooler than a pair of crisp, white Nike Air Force 1's. They're great on the court, with a dress, and with a romper (which we saw). 

$90
Nike
$90
Dicks Sporting Goods
$142
Farfetch

Off-White Industrial Logo Belt in Black

This black belt embodies athleisure coolness. It has an adjustable buckle closure along with black hardware.

$180
Farfetch
$225
Neiman Marcus
$190
Saks Fifth Avenue

Syna Lemon Quartz and Diamond Drop Earrings

These greenish yellow drop earrings are made with 18-karat gold. These are definitely a splurge, but these unique earrings are definitely special.

$2100
Neiman Marcus
ABC

Michelle was radiant in a bright coral, mid-length dress during the night portion of the group date.

Ramy Brook Simon Rib-Knit Dress

This sleeveless midi-dress has a deep v-neckline and buttons down the front. The ribbed knit dress in coral is beautiful for the summer. If you love the look, it's also available in white and black.

$385
$231
Saks Fifth Avenue
$385
$250
Bloomingdale's

Schutz Roanna Leather Sandal

These brown leather sandals have a 2.4-inch heel, which is comfortable to walk on. The backless shoes are embellished with plastic beads on the front. And, rejoice, they're on sale for 60% off. They're also available in white at Nordstrom Rack.

$118
$47
Schutz
$118
$47
Orchard Mile
$118
$44 White
Nordstrom Rack

Blue Nile Diamond Heart Pendant

This 14k white gold necklace has round diamonds in an open heart shape, which makes it an elegant statement piece.

 

$660
Blue Nile

Dion Lee Braid Rib Knit Crop Top

This crop top is made from a plush, wool-blend fabric. The ivory shirt has intricate knit details down the middle.

$390
Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle handed out roses in a a sparkling, silver gown. She may have been annoyed by the Jamie-induced drama, but we were captivated by the fashion.

Portia and Scarlett- PS4039C Embellished High Halter Sheath Dress

Channel your inner bachelorette with this show-stopping gown. The metallic gown has a high neckline and a thigh-high slit. That's not all though, the open back is just to die for.

$1249
Couture Candy

If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.

