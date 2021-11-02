Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
13 Things From Goop's $465,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Although we'd like a $10,500 Chanel sled, we aren't pushing our luck with Santa. Thankfully, goop's annual gift guide has plenty of affordable yet equally amazing products!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Harpers Bazaar ExhibitionPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Some people mark the start of the holiday season with the first of November, some with Starbucks red cups, but for us? We can officially listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" once goop's holiday gift guide drops. So today we break out the candy canes, our garlands and drain our savings account!

Goop speaks our language when it comes to gift-giving. Among the many unique goods included in this year's holiday gift guide, you can give the gift of a $37,000 playground, $1,895 Edie Parker rose quartz checkers, an $18,500 Hermès Birkin, a $1,300 rainbow chakra mat and many more gifts that will have you rethinking your standard of living.

But of course, there's tons of practical gifts at every price point if you don't have a small fortune set aside to surprise your sister with a Floating Eco-Luxe Suite. From chic vibrators and grounding mats to lunar cycle calendars, tech must-haves and game-changing beauty products, you can give yourself and loved ones a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved gift that won't need returning.

Below, we rounded up the products we would actually buy from goop's gift guide! But Santa if you're reading this, we will gladly take anything from the Ridiculous but Awesome section of the guide.

Everything You Need to Know About Goop's Latest Vibrator

goop Ultraplush Self-Heating G. Spot Vibrator

Make with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration with this vibrator. Thanks to seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go

$89
goop

GOOPGENES Lip Balm Trio

Goop's latest beauty innovation not only makes a great gift, but it will give your lips the TLC they deserve thanks to high-quality botanical oils, pomegranate extract and shea butter. Not to mention, the three shades are perfect for everyday wear!

$42
goop

Youthforia Holiday Favorites Bundle

Packed with antioxidants, this color-changing blush reacts to your skin's pH and works to brighten and hydrate your skin simultaneously. 

$45
goop

GHD Hair Unplugged Cordless Styler

Enjoy up to 20 minutes of cordless styling whether you're doing your hair from the gym bathroom post-workout or globetrotting. 

$299
goop

Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30

You can't go wrong with gifting anything from Grown Alchemist to the beauty guru in your life— all of their products produce results! Since everyone needs to use sunscreen daily, their Natural Hydrating Sunscreen would make a fool-proof present to anyone on your list.

$39
goop

Pod Based Blender System

Think portable Keurig for smoothies! This genius blender system includes one bottle that includes a powerful blender inside, plus eight pods for plant-based protein shakes. Perfect for the vegan gal or guy that's always on the go!

$130
goop

Cadence Capsules (Set of 6)

Thanks to Cadence, you can keep all of your wellness must-haves in one place while traveling. Their TSA-compliant honeycomb containers can hold everything from your daily vitamins to your moisturizer and shampoo.

$84
goop

Sunshine Dreaming Sun Pillow

This carry-on friendly pillow is what we've always wanted while tanning at the beach. In addition to its easy folding design, it provides a soft place to lay your head while you're soaking up the sun (with sunscreen, of course!).

$46
goop

Courant The Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray

Besides adding a touch of designer quality Belgian linen to your side table or countertop, this catchall tray features 3-coil qi-certified fast wireless charging to keep your tech must-haves ready for anything.

$100
$100
$100
Courant

Bearaby? Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket

If you and insomnia duel it out every night, you definitely need a Bearaby weighted blanket! Not only do these chunky knit blankets elevate your bedscape or couch, but they reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night.

$250
$250
$249
Bearaby
$249
Nordstrom

Lexmond & Lexmond Moon Calendar 2022

Use this calendar to track the lunar cycles and learn how to make the most out of the energy of every day. 

$39
goop

HigherDOSE On the Go PEMF Mat

Need help grounding? This portable infrared mat helps you ground in the earth's magnetic field to help with chronic pain, frequent workouts and deeper relaxation.

$499
HigherDose

Our Place Knife Trio

For the recipient that's always in the kitchen, gift them this knife set! It includes Our Place's (creator of the Always Pan) Everyday Chef's Knife for chopping, the Serrated Slicing Knife for soft and hard foods, plus the Precise Paring Knife for smaller items.

$145
$145
$170
$145
Our Place

