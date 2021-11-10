Get to Know the 2021 People's Choice Awards Latin Artist Nominees: Becky G, Maluma & More

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Surprised by Nicole Kidman & More at 2020 PCAs

Listen up, Latin music fans: ¡es hora de votar!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are quickly approaching and this year, the star-studded categories are brimming with talent and style.

For the Latin Artist of 2021 category, this year's nominees continued to reclaim and redefine their positions in reggaetón, trap music and beyond, making the competition more fierce than ever. The eight stars nominated this year are Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Natti Natasha.

Besides music, these Latin superstars have carved out their own star-staying power through risk-taking fashion and breaking stereotypes within the genre itself. These uplifting artists have big talents but even bigger hearts and reach international fans, not just in Spanish-speaking countries, but around the globe.

So who do you see donning the crown for the 2021 People's Choice Latin Artist? The choice is up to you.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the iconic Latin Artists taking the world by storm.