Get to Know the 2021 People's Choice Awards Latin Artist Nominees: Becky G, Maluma & More

By Jake Thompson Nov 10, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsMalumaBad Bunny
Listen up, Latin music fans: ¡es hora de votar!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are quickly approaching and this year, the star-studded categories are brimming with talent and style. 

For the Latin Artist of 2021 category, this year's nominees continued to reclaim and redefine their positions in reggaetón, trap music and beyond, making the competition more fierce than ever. The eight stars nominated this year are Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Natti Natasha

Besides music, these Latin superstars have carved out their own star-staying power through risk-taking fashion and breaking stereotypes within the genre itself. These uplifting artists have big talents but even bigger hearts and reach international fans, not just in Spanish-speaking countries, but around the globe. 

So who do you see donning the crown for the 2021 People's Choice Latin Artist? The choice is up to you.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the iconic Latin Artists taking the world by storm.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Anuel AA

The Puerto Rican trap and reggaetón act, Anuel AA, released his third solo album titled Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren (Legends Never Die), on July 10, 2020 to rave reviews. "Dictadura," the first single, became a summer staple at clubs throughout 2021. Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago−the rapper's real name−toured across the country to sold out audiences and will wrap up his tour at the Vibra Urbana Fest in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, 27, is notorious for breaking barriers in music, fashion and stereotypes over the years. But 2021 might be the Puerto Rican artist's most groundbreaking year yet. When he wasn't taking home ten trophies at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the risk-taking rapper's latest solo efforts, "Yonaguni," peaked at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs in June. The "Estamos Bien" singer will next be seen making his acting debut on Netflix's Narcos: México, premiering Nov. 5. 

Kimberly Espinosa / Las Fotos Project
Becky G

Becky G crash landed into full-fledged stardom with her debut album, Mala Santa released Oct. 8, 2019. When the 8X Platinum singing artist isn't touring with Katy Perry or last year's People's Choice Awards' host Demi Lovato, she's adding her signature flavor to some of the hottest artists' tracks like fellow People's Choice Awards nominees Daddy Yankee and Maluma. This past year, the "Shower" songtress has released two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin charts, "Mayores" and "Sin Pijama." Up next, the latin diva will host her own Facebook Watch show Face to Face With Becky G where she'll interview her favorite artists, celebrities and friends.

JLN Photography/Shutterstock
Daddy Yankee

The 44-year-old reggaetón legend created lanes and changed the game for Latin music, and from the looks of it, Daddy Yankee can add 2021's success to his long career. When he's not collaborating on songs with fellow People's Choice Awards nominees J Balvin or Becky G, the "Gasolina" singer's putting finishing touches on his reunion album with his old group Los Cangris.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
J Balvin

The Columbian superstar has been carving out a spot for himself amongst music's hottest artists for more than a decade. J Balvin's fifth studio album Colores dropped in March 2020, but the album's success really catapulted to the masses this past year. In 2021, the "Aqua" singer branched out beyond music when he was commemorated on his own Pokémon trading card with fire starter Charizard. 

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Karol G

From the Columbian superstar's 2019 single "Tusa" to her edgy 2021 feminist anthem "Bitchota," Karol G continues to use her platform to uplift and inspire women. When the 30-year-old latin queen isn't partnering with Smirnoff on the For The People Campaign, she just kickstarted her Bitchota Tour on Oct. 27, redefining and claiming her spot in reggaetón music, on her own terms. 

Cesar Pimienta
Maluma

With the smash success of his 2015 release Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, Columbian reggaetón artist Maluma isn't going anywhere but up. When he's not collaborating with Madonna or Ricky Martin, the latin legend is taking risks on the red carpet in a sartorial's dreams' garments. In addition, the "Peligroso" singer surprise-dropped his fifth studio album Papa Juancho in August of last year to rave reviews. 

Gladys Vega/Getty Images
Natti Natasha

The reggaetón icon had a lot to celebrate this year. From releasing her second studio album titled Nattividad in quarantine, Natti Natasha also gave birth to her daughter Vida. The "Noches en Miami" singer has always led with honesty, and popular tracks "Pam Pam Pam" featuring fellow People's Choice Awards nominee Becky G and "Impossible Amor" featuring another People's Choice Awards nominee Maluma, prove she's releasing music on her terms. 

