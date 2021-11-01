Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Ed Sheeran Really Feels About Backlash to His Game of Thrones Cameo

Ed Sheeran said his surprise 2017 appearance on Game of Thrones was “muddied my joy" for him, because of negative fan reaction.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 01, 2021 10:29 PMTags
TVHBODax ShepardGame Of ThronesCelebritiesEd SheeranMaisie WilliamsSophie Turner
Watch: Ed Sheeran Brings Protege Maisie Peters to 2021 MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran got to live out a fantasy cameo role in Game of Thrones, but it wasn't exactly a fairytale ending.

The singer revealed during Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast on Nov. 1 that his TV appearance on the popular HBO series left him feeling like he had gone through a major battle after the show aired.

"I feel like people's reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it," Ed said about the social media teasing that came out when he played a Lannister soldier in the season seven episode "Dragonstone."

The GOT audience unfortunately felt that watching him singing a ballad in the medieval woods was a bit too distracting to the plot.

The Grammy-winning musician explained on the podcast that he was inspired to take the small part because he was a huge fan of the show, but also because he wanted to surprise friend Maisie Williams on set.

photos
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke's Cutest Game of Thrones Reunions

Initially, Ed looked at it as a way to lessen the blow of her Arya Stark character shockingly being killed in the original script—a fact which was leaked early on by her own co-star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) at a fan convention panel. 

Helen Sloan/HBO

"She's always been awesome," Ed said of Maisie. "I don't think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn't. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set and I was by the fire."

Luckily for GOT fans, his appearance didn't coincide with Arya's death, and Maisie's character went on to be one of the most beloved women in the HBO series. 

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Halloween Outing With Jen Garner

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Halloween Outing With Jen Garner

4

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview

5

Tom Felton's Harry Potter Costume Is a Win Gryffindor