Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Friendship After Halloween Outing

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian...and Pete Davidson?!

Over the Halloween weekend, the two sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted holding hands and enjoying a night out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm—the seasonal Halloween version of the Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, Calif.

Following Kim and Pete's late-night outing, people began to speculate on whether or not sparks were flying between them. However, a source close to the KKW Beauty founder exclusively tells E! News that she and the Saturday Night Live star are strictly friends.

The insider explains that the pals will most likely continue to spend time together as they've been enjoying each other's company.

"Knott's was the first outing that Kim and Pete had. They're friends and she thinks he's really fun and funny," says the source. "They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual."