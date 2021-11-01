Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Friendship After Halloween Outing

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian...and Pete Davidson?!
Over the Halloween weekend, the two sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted holding hands and enjoying a night out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm—the seasonal Halloween version of the Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, Calif.
Following Kim and Pete's late-night outing, people began to speculate on whether or not sparks were flying between them. However, a source close to the KKW Beauty founder exclusively tells E! News that she and the Saturday Night Live star are strictly friends.
The insider explains that the pals will most likely continue to spend time together as they've been enjoying each other's company.
"Knott's was the first outing that Kim and Pete had. They're friends and she thinks he's really fun and funny," says the source. "They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual."
The SKIMS founder and The King of Staten Island actor's Halloween festivities come nearly three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. The two performed a sketch together, in which they shared a kiss as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, parodying the 1992 animated film.
While Kim and Pete seem like an unlikely pair, the duo actually goes way back.
Last year, the reality TV personality took to Twitter to reveal that she celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday with her ex Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—as well as Pete and Timothée Chalamet. At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared candid photos of the group's low-key hang out, in which they grabbed a bite to eat at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
"They all seemed to get along really well and had a nice time together," a separate source previously told E! News of their gathering. "It was a mellow night and the group mostly hung out and talked."
Plus, the comedian is also friends with others from Kim's inner circle, including Kourtney's fiancé Travis. Pete and the Blink-182 drummer are both mutual friends with Machine Gun Kelly, and have both collaborated with him on several projects.
