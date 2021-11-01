Jessica Simpson Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety by Looking Back at "Unrecognizable Version of Myself"

Watch : Jessica Simpson Says Alcohol Will Never Be a Pressure Again

Jessica Simpson is marking a major milestone.

The 41-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to celebrate four years of sobriety.

Looking back at her road to recovery, Simpson shared a photo of herself from before her journey began.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she wrote in the caption. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

While Simpson knew the process wouldn't be easy, she also knew it would be worth it. "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor," she continued. "I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward—never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."