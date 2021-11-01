Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Dancing With the Stars is Joining Rhythm Nation: Next Theme Night is Janet Jackson

Dancing With the Stars will celebrate rhythm nation on Nov. 8. E! News can exclusively reveal that the couples will mark Janet Jackson night with dances to her iconic hits.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 01, 2021 10:13 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsJanet JacksonCelebritiesJojo SiwaOlivia Jade
Watch: "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities

Dancing with the Stars fans, this one is all for you.

Why? Because next week's DWTS theme is 10s across the board: That's right, the Nov. 8 episode will be Janet Jackson night. The couples will be moving and grooving to some of her most iconic hits, including "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "Together Again."

But this isn't the first time fans will witness a Janet Jackson routine. On season 29, in 2020, Skai Jackson danced the Paso Doble to the singer's "If" with partner Alan Bersten.

"Even though Janet is an amazing performer, the thing I admire most is that she is an activist," the 18-year-old star explained to the judges at the time. "She isn't afraid to speak up in what she believes in and use her voice for good. That's really important to me."

But before the couples can cha cha their way to week nine, they need to survive the pressure of Queen night on Nov. 1.

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Celebrates Horror Night

While JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots keep raking in high scores, fans are still casting their votes for Iman Shupert, Jimmy Allen, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Suni Lee, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Cody Rigsby.

Solaiman Fazel

Last week, on Oct. 25, the judges saved gold medalist Suni from the bottom two—and she's worried she may not make it to the podium tonight.

"hey guys ! not feeling my best tonight but i will still be dancing for queen night!" she tweeted on Nov. 1. "make sure you guys vote for me and sash! each week is getting scarier & intense !!"

Which eight couples will be lucky enough to make it to Janet Jackson week? You'll have to tune in on Monday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

2

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

3

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety

2

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

3

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

4
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Halloween Outing With Jen Garner

5

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview