Plan Your Winter TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Get comfy because it's about to be the binging season! As the holidays approach and the weather gets chilly, mark your calendars for the return of your favorite TV shows and new obsessions.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 02, 2021 7:30 PMTags
TVNBCU
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

It's that time of year again!

Get ready to ring in the holidays, prepare for 2022 and most of all, unwind after a year of tremendous TV. Some of your favorite series are back for one last hurrah, as Dickinson fans start to mourn the millennial AppleTV+ period piece, and the final season of black-ish already has us weeping. 

Billions returns sans series lead Damian Lewis after his character jetted off to Europe, while another expat seems to settle in: Netflix's Emily in Paris is back for more berets and boyfriends in season deux, premiering on Dec. 22. 

Plus, Bachelor Nation expands as Clayton Echard tries his hand at being The Bachelor starting Jan. 3, and HBO Max's seasonal dating competition series 12 Dates of Christmas leaves us all in the mistletoe mood starting Nov. 25.

It's truly a homecoming for Chip and Joanna Gaines as they kick off their new Magnolia Network series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Jan. 5, while family-friendly sitcoms The Wonder Years, Home Economics, The Conners and The Goldbergs air back-to-back on ABC starting the same day.  

And the highly-anticipated series Monarch keeps it all in the family with real-life mother-daughter stars Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri

Find out when your favorite shows are returning, plus discover new series. 

Get the dates below. 

Apple TV+
Dickinson (AppleTV+) - Nov. 5

Hailee Steinfeld takes her final bow as Emily Dickinson in the third and final season of AppleTV+'s Dickinson. 

Apple TV +
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (AppleTV+) - Nov. 5

Jack McBrayer teams up with children's author Angela C. Santomero to teach kids about kindness, empathy and imagination in AppleTV+'s Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, premiering Nov. 5.  

Nadav Kander/BBCS/UK TV/AMC
Ragdoll (AMC+) - Nov. 11

Lucy Hale, Thalissa Teixeria and Henry Lloyd-Hughes star as detectives in the AMC+ series Ragdoll, based on a horror novel by Daniel Cole. The "ragdoll" has been made using the limbs of six people's bodies, and as the Ragdoll Killer hunts more victims, the trio of British police will have to stop him. 

Apple TV +
Harriet the Spy (AppleTV+) - Nov. 19

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the 1960s-set animated series stars Beanie Feldstein as journalist-turned-kid detective Harriet, and Jane Lynch voices her nanny. 

HBO Max
12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max) - Nov. 25

Three new singles seek out someone special to bring home for the holidays in HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmasreturning for season two on Nov. 25. 

ABC/Prashant Gupta
Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Dec. 7

A comedy series with a stark message, Abbott Elementary centers on a public elementary school in Philadelphia that is struggling due to budget cuts. 

Netflix
Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Dec. 22

Say bonjour to season two of Emily in Paris, premiering on Netflix on Dec. 22. 

Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) - Dec. 29

Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere before the New Year: Dec. 29, to be exact.

Courtesy HGTV
Home Town (HGTV) - Jan. 2

Erin Napier and Ben Napier continue to transform their Home Town with the season three premiere on Sunday, Jan. 2. 

FOX
Next Level Chef (FOX) - Jan. 2

Gordon RamsayNyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit a group of chefs to compete for a $250,000 grand prize. From line cooks to culinary social media stars, find out who will be crowned the new foodie superstar as Next Level Chef premieres on Jan. 2.

 

 

 

Instagram/Clayton Echard
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 3

New Year, new Bachelor! After competing for Michelle Young's heart on The BacheloretteClayton Echard will take over as The Bachelor starting Monday, Jan. 3. 

Fox
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) - Jan. 3

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler are back for season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star, premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on FOX. 

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Black-ish (ABC) - Jan. 4

Black-ish starts its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4. 

ABC/Gavin Bond
Queens (ABC) - Jan. 4

Keep rocking with fictional girl group Queens as the season returns Jan. 4, featuring very real pop stars Eve and Brandy, as well as Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez

HGTV
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia) - Jan. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines kick off their new Magnolia Network series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC) - Jan. 5

Everyone's favorite overbearing family is back as The Goldbergs returns Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Wonder Years (ABC) - Jan. 5

A nostalgic trip down memory lane lands us at re-imagining of The Wonder Years, premiering on Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Conners (ABC) - Jan. 5

Family sitcom The Conners comes back on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
Home Economics (ABC) - Jan. 5

Topher Grace leads the ensemble comedy cast behind Home Economics, swinging into the New Year on Jan. 5. 

ABC/Matt Sayles
Women of the Movement (ABC) - Jan. 6

The ABC historical fiction miniseries follows the women behind the Civil Rights Movement, premiering Jan. 6. 

Fox
Call Me Kat (FOX) - Jan. 9

Mayim Bialik is back in Call Me Kat, with season two premiering on Thursday, Jan. 9. 

Joe Viles/FOX
Pivoting (FOX) - Jan. 9

Three women (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q) truly YOLO following the death of their childhood pal. Pivoting premieres on Jan. 9. 

 

TBS
Wipeout (TBS) - Jan. 11

Watch competitors test their strength on obstacle courses during season two of Wipeout, hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Peacemaker (HBO Max) - Jan. 13

John Cena is Peacemaker in this Suicide Squad spin-off, landing on HBO Max on Jan. 13. 

YouTube
Britannia (EPIX) - Jan. 16

Britannia fans can rejoice as season three premieres Sunday, Jan. 16 on EPIX. 

Netflix
Ozark (Netflix) - Jan. 21

Viewers will say farewell to the twisted family at the heart of Ozark as the Netflix series debuts its fourth and final season on 

Apple TV +
Servant (AppleTV+) - Jan. 21

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is back for a spooky season three on Jan. 21. 

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME
Billions (Showtime) - Jan. 23

Following Damian Lewis' departure from the series, Billions is back for season six on Sunday, Jan. 23. 

ABC/Daniel Delgado
Promised Land (ABC) - Jan. 24

This epic family drama starring John Ortiz and Bellamy Young follows two Latinx families who battle across generations for control of California's Sonoma Valley. 

Getty Images
Monarch (FOX) - Jan. 30

Real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri co-star in the highly-anticipated FOX series Monarch, premiering Jan. 30 with Trace Adkins leading the ensemble cast. 

