Why Hailey Bieber Held Out Hope for Justin Bieber Relationship Even When They Were "Not Cool"

Hailey Bieber always had a feeling that Justin Bieber was her "Somebody to Love."
The model, 24, and the "Yummy" singer, 27, opened up about their years-long romance during a joint appearance on the Nov. 1 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Though their relationship has had rough patches in the past, Hailey said she "knew" Justin would be the person she'd marry one day.
Justin first explained, "I've always had that fairytale idea of just wanting to have a wife and kids, and have a family. It's just always have been attractive to me."
For Hailey, she felt the same—even during the times they "were maybe not cool with each other and didn't speak."
One bump in their relationship that they had to overcome? According to Hailey, she once did "something very immature and stupid" and it temporarily "damaged" the prospect of marriage for the couple.
"I did something that really hurt him and I think that maybe took that idea out of his mind at that point," she revealed, without getting into specifics. "I think that was obviously confusing."
Aside from that "one solidified moment," Hailey had hope that the two would make things work.
Earlier on in the podcast, Hailey shared why she never lost faith in her relationship with Justin. "Everybody always wondered why I held onto the idea and hoped that maybe it would work out," Hailey said, before explaining that she knew Justin was serious about their relationship "because the conversation we were always having behind closed doors" were about long-term goals of marriage and kids.
"We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family. In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that,'" Hailey continued. "We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."
She said there was a "lot of alignment" between the pair about "where we wanted to end up."
"I just think kept thinking, 'I don't think he has to say those things. I genuinely think that's what he wants out of his life,'" she added. "I knew it!"
Justin and Hailey first sparked romance rumors in 2014 and dated on-and-off for years before splitting two years later. They rekindled their romance in 2018 and got married that September following a two-month engagement.
When they were broken up, Justin said he "realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."
During that time, Justin turned to his faith and began looking inwards, focusing on his mental health.
"There were night where I was journaling and talking about you, not knowing that it was you I was going to marry," Justin told Hailey during the podcast. "Just praying for my wife. Just praying that God would protect her. As I knew that I was preparing myself for her, that He would be preparing my wife for me."
In Justin's latest Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the pop star shared that he hopes to start a family with Hailey soon. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first," he shared, sheepishly adding to Hailey, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."