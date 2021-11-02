This Jennifer Lopez Tribute Artist's Performance of "Let's Get Loud" Will Have You Dancing in Your Seat

Jenny from the Block is hitting the stage!
Clash of the Cover Bands competitor Connie Pena performed "Let's Get Loud" in a spot-on tribute to Jennifer Lopez during an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 on E!. The Pop Divas-themed battle episode makes music lovers' dreams come true, as J.Lo goes up against Britney Spears, in Katie Murdock's ode to the "Toxic" singer.
Meanwhile, Pena came out to play in a jaw-dropping sparkling red mini dress with a fringed trim, looking just like beloved triple threat talent Lopez herself. Pena salsa-ed, shimmied and shaked during the performance, earning high praise from judge Ester Dean.
"First of all, J.Lo is impeccable and you have brought the impeccable to her," Dean gushed. "If I couldn't get to J.Lo, thank god I can get to you."
On top of Pena's show-stopping performance, she even had a costume change mid-way through the song! Pena stripped down to a tan bedazzled bodysuit to cap off the performance, ending with a booty shake and a wink to the audience.
As Dean told E! News earlier this month, the Clash contestants' dedication to their tribute acts is what is most inspiring.
"It's paying homage," Dean explained. "They're fans of J.Lo, they're fans of Céline Dion, they're fans of U2. So when you see another fan who took it to the extreme, to even start a cover band for the same band you love, and now you're hearing the songs and you're watching their dedication."
Watch the clip above to see Pena's take on J.Lo!
And, as Britney and J.Lo go head-to-head, who will come out on top? We'll just have to wait to find out tomorrow night.