The Hills' Audrina Patridge Teases So Much "Juicy Inside Scoop" in New Memoir

When it comes to her upcoming memoir, Audrina Patridge is making a major promise.

"Everything that everyone wants to know is literally in the book," she exclusively told E! News of her new book, Choices, out in May 2022. Yes, that includes the real and fake sides of The Hills, being a mother to 5-year-old daughter Kirra, and the men that have been in her life, including Chris Pine.

"You will be surprised by other things in there, too, that have been sprinkled about in the media over the years," she teased, "but nobody really knew the real story of what actually happened." Until now.

But, if you're one of her co-stars, there's no reason to worry—unless you have a problem with the truth. "There's nothing really negative or bad or sour towards anyone. We were all in this together in this crazy journey," she said of the MTV reality show, which starred Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and more. "It's this family that we've stuck it out with. We've been through the ups and downs that nobody really will ever understand, but we all do, so there's nothing really for anyone to be too nervous about. It's just being honest and it's my perspective."